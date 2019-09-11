SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Tries Fierce New Look for a Magazine Photo Shoot
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Tries Fierce New Look for a Magazine Photo Shoot

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.09.11 17:28 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Tries Fierce New Look for a Magazine Photo Shoot
The members of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK tried a whole different look for a magazine's upcoming issue.

Recently, Chinese magazine 'JALOUSE' dropped photos from their recent photo shoot with BLACKPINK on the magazine's official social media.
BLACKPINKIn the released pictorial, all four BLACKPINK members pulled off a gothic-punk look which is definitely apart from their usual style.
BLACKPINKBLACKPINKTheir bold makeup and edgy, glamorous wardrobe definitely caught the eyes of many, as they bring out completely different charms from the members.

Upon seeing the photos, fans commented, "I want this to be the next concept of their album. I love it!", "OMG Just look how LISA pulls off that black lips.", "Seriously, they are so good at all the concepts.", and so on.

Don't forget to check out more photos of the members below:
BLACKPINKBLACKPINK(Credit= 'JALOUSE China' Weibo)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992