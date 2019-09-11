SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Tells a Hilarious Thing that Happened When She Was Under Anesthesia
Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.11 15:57 View Count
K-pop artist IU shared a funny thing that happened when she was under anesthesia.

One past episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Volume Up', IU shared a hilarious story.

During the talk, IU told actress Yoo In Na, "I went to get my health checked up at a hospital the other day. You'll love to hear what happened there."IUIU said, "I had to undergo endoscopy and for some reason, I kept worrying that anesthesia wouldn't work on me. When I was on the operation bed, clouds of worries were all over me."

She continued, "The medical staff got things ready, then one of the nurses told me, 'We are going to put you into a deep sleep now.'"

She went on, "A few seconds had passed, but I was still awake! It really did not work on me. I got worried and said, 'I'm not asleep.'"IUThen, IU suddenly started laughing hysterically to the point she could not carry on telling the story.

After calming herself down, IU said, "And do you know what the nurse told me? She said, 'It's finished. You are done.' I was like, 'What?!'"

Yoo In Na also burst out laughing and IU added while still laughing, "So, it turned out anesthesia worked perfectly on me."
 

(Credit= KBS Cool FM Volume Up, 'dlwlrma' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
