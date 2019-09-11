[SBS Star] IU Spotted Enjoying a Humble Date with Her Non-celebrity Friend

K-pop artist/actress IU was spotted enjoying a subway date with her friend on a rainy day in Seoul.On September 11, one of IU's friends shared photos and short videos she took with IU.In the first two photos, IU and her friend were seen taking a subway to get to the place that they were heading to.The other photos and videos show IU enjoying the heavy rain while sitting at a bus stop, taking several photos of the rainy city.Although she tried to cover her face from the public with a big bucket hat, IU's pure beauty can easily be seen in the post.Upon seeing the friend's post, IU's fans commented, "Thank you for sharing these!", "She's a superstar, but she apparently lives a humble life. I'm impressed.", "Imagine IU being in the same subway... I can't!", and more.Meanwhile, IU is currently taking a break after her latest drama 'Hotel Del Luna' came to an end.(Credit= 'chaechaek' Instagram)(SBS Star)