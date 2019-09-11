SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IU Spotted Enjoying a Humble Date with Her Non-celebrity Friend
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] IU Spotted Enjoying a Humble Date with Her Non-celebrity Friend

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.09.11 15:39 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IU Spotted Enjoying a Humble Date with Her Non-celebrity Friend
K-pop artist/actress IU was spotted enjoying a subway date with her friend on a rainy day in Seoul.

On September 11, one of IU's friends shared photos and short videos she took with IU.
IUIn the first two photos, IU and her friend were seen taking a subway to get to the place that they were heading to.

The other photos and videos show IU enjoying the heavy rain while sitting at a bus stop, taking several photos of the rainy city.
IUIUAlthough she tried to cover her face from the public with a big bucket hat, IU's pure beauty can easily be seen in the post.

Upon seeing the friend's post, IU's fans commented, "Thank you for sharing these!", "She's a superstar, but she apparently lives a humble life. I'm impressed.", "Imagine IU being in the same subway... I can't!", and more.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

좋은 여름 따뜻한 가을 사이 편안한 저녁. ？？

아랑 ？？？？？(@chaechaek)님의 공유 게시물님,


Meanwhile, IU is currently taking a break after her latest drama 'Hotel Del Luna' came to an end.

(Credit= 'chaechaek' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992