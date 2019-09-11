SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Divorce Lawyer Predicts Koo Hye Sun & Ahn Jae Hyeon Won't Be able to Divorce
Published 2019.09.11
A divorce lawyer was questioned about how likely it was for actor Ahn Jae Hyeon to win the divorce case against his wife actress Koo Hye Sun.

On September 10 episode of SBS 'Han Bam', the program interviewed divorce lawyer Kim Min-sung regarding Koo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyeon's divorce case.
SBS Han BamDuring the interview, the lawyer said, "At the end, one of them will be revealed to have been lying."

He continued, "Koo Hye Sun continued to speak up and claimed that she had proof. If Ahn Jae Hyeon's faults are proven, the divorce will be stopped as Koo Hye Sun is hoping for."
SBS Han BamThen the lawyer predicted that the court will likely put fault on her for the separation if Koo Hye Sun is lying.

He said, "If Ahn Jae Hyeon's faults aren't proven, the court will probably focus on whether Koo Hye Sun really wanted to continue on their relationship as a married couple. If that happens, the divorce will most likely be granted."
SBS Han BamBack on September 5, Ahn Jae Hyeon's legal representative stated that the actor filed a divorce lawsuit against Koo Hye Sun.
 

(Credit= SBS Han Bam)

(SBS Star)   
