[SBS Star] Solbi Talks About the Time When BTS JIN Was Feeling Unwell During 'Law of the Jungle'

K-pop artist Solbi spoke about the time when she filmed 'Law of the Jungle' with K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN.On September 10, SBS' special Chuseok (Korean Thanksgiving) television show 'BTS Variety Chronicles' was broadcast which Solbi featured as a guest.While watching some past episodes of SBS' reality-documentary show 'Law of the Jungle' that was shot in Manado, Indonesia, Solbi mumbled, "Ah I had a great time then."After describing JIN as a friendly guy who was always in a good mood, Solbi went on to tell one story that happened in Manado.Solbi said, "JIN had become dehydrated at one point. He didn't look too well, so I decided to take care of him."She continued, "I gave him some water while he was lying down. I guess I wasn't really thinking at that time. He was like, 'Noona, have you ever looked after someone before?'"She added, "I told him that I hadn't, and he jokingly responded, 'You really shouldn't... Like ever.' We laughed so much."Solbi explained that JIN still thanked her for taking care of him despite all that.Back in 2017, Solbi and JIN headed to Manado with the hosts and other guests of 'Law of the Jungle' and spent days there filming the show together.(Credit= SBS BTS Variety Chronicle/Law of the Jungle)(SBS Star)