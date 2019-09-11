[SBS Star] 'VAGABOND' Director Reveals Why He Chose Lee Seung Gi & Suzy as Leads

The producing director of SBS' upcoming drama 'VAGABOND' revealed the reason why he decided to cast actor Lee Seung Gi and actress Suzy as the drama's two leads.Ahead of its official premiere on September 20, the 'VAGABOND' production team held a press conference to share details about the upcoming spy drama.During the event, director Yoo In-shik talked about the behind stories of their casting decisions.The director said, "After finishing his duties as a special forces in the military, Lee Seung Gi talked about his life in the military quite often at various occasions. We talked a lot even while he was still enlisted. He also considered the drama positively at the time."He continued, "Big projects usually face a lot of obstacles before they're finished. I really wished Lee Seung Gi would take part in the drama, and I was happy that it came true."The director also revealed that he was worried that Suzy may decline the casting offer, as her role requires a lot of stunt scenes where the actress may look less beautiful.He said, "Suzy gladly accepted the role, completing our team's hopes and dreams. Suzy accepting our casting offer was definitely the cherry on top of our project."He went on, "Her role required a lot of physically-demanding scenes, and there were times when she wouldn't be portrayed beautifully. It was really an intensive role, but Suzy responded to our casting offer, claiming that she thought it would be fun. That is when our project really got wings to fly high."'VAGABOND' is a spy-action drama that tells a story of a stuntman 'Cha Dal-geon' (Lee Seung Gi) and an intelligence agent 'Ko Hae-ri' (Suzy) join hands to uncover the truth behind a mysterious plane crash.The drama is set to premiere on September 20 at 10PM KST on SBS.(Credit= SBS)(SBS Star)