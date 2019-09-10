[SBS Star] Personal Trainer Yang Chi-seung Explains Why BTS JIN Might Actually Be an Angel

JIN of K-pop boy group BTS' personal trainer Yang Chi-seung described his politeness.On one of the recently-aired episodes of KBS' talk show 'Happy Together 4', Yang Chi-seung made a guest appearance.In this episode, Yang Chi-seung mentioned that he is currently working with the members of 2PM, Kim Woo Bin, Sung Hoon, JIN and many other celebrities.Then, Yang Chi-seung revealed what JIN is like at the gym.Yang Chi-seung said, "I have nothing bad to say about JIN at all. He does everything that I ask him to do without making any complaints. Some people would complain a lot, but JIN never has."He continued, "He is super polite as well. When he sees me after walking in to the gym, he comes and happily greets me."The personal trainer added that JIN always says goodbye to him with a bright smile when he leaves the gym as well.Upon hearing this, the hosts and other guests raised their thumbs up for JIN and said, "Wow, JIN. What a great guy you are!"(Credit= KBS Happy Together 4, Mnet, Online Community)(SBS Star)