[SBS Star] Park Ji Hoon Shows Off His Beauty in the Fancy Clothing from the Joseon Dynasty

K-pop artist/actor Park Ji Hoon caught the eye of everyone with his mesmerizing beauty.On September 9, Park Ji Hoon's management agency shared some behind-the-scenes photos and video of Park Ji Hoon filming his drama 'Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency' online.As 'Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency' is set in the Joseon Dynasty, Park Ji Hoon was styled in garments, hats and accessories from that time.The style and colors were very different from the modern ones, but Park Ji Hoon managed to pull them off flawlessly.In fact, they made his shining beauty stand out even more.Park Ji Hoon looked unbelievably good in them that all fans responded in a similar way.They said, "Wow! If he was born hundreds of years ago, a lot of people would have totally fallen for him. I mean, just look at him!", "He would have always been popular whether he was born then or present time.", "Can anyone stop my heart beating from so fast? I think I'm in love.", and so on.In 'Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency', Park Ji Hoon will play the role of 'Go Young-soo', a matchmaker at a matchmaking agency, who is known for his great looks and job skills.The drama is expected to broadcast its first episode on September 16.(Credit= Maroo Entertainment, 'PARK JIHOON Official' YouTube)(SBS Star)