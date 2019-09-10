SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IU's Suspicion Grows After She Hears How Many People Joined Her Fan Club This Year
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] IU's Suspicion Grows After She Hears How Many People Joined Her Fan Club This Year

Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.10 15:08 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IUs Suspicion Grows After She Hears How Many People Joined Her Fan Club This Year
K-pop artist IU became shocked when she heard how many more people had registered to become part of her official fan club compared to the year before.

On September 7, IU's management agency Kakao M shared a new video of IU on YouTube.

The video showed IU taking some rest with her members of staff in the waiting room while on a break from the shooting of her latest drama 'Hotel Del Luna'.IUAt the beginning of the video, one staff tells IU, "By the way, over 30,000 people have signed up to become a member of your official fan club so far."

IU's eyes widened in surprise, and she commented, "For real? That's quite something, isn't it? Wow."

Then, the staff revealed, "Last year, there were about 18,000 registers in total."IUIU gasped and said, "What? Over 10,000 more people join my fan club this year? How did I get this popular? Why did so many more people sign up for it?"

She paused for a few seconds and said with eyes full of suspicion, "Okay, that's very strange."

She went on, "Where did over 10,000 more people come from? Are they trying to do something behind my back? I made my debut like 11 years ago. Why did they suddenly show up now?"

Upon hearing her unexpectedly hilarious response, the staff burst into laughter.
 

(Credit= '이지금 [IU Official]' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992