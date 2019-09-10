[SBS Star] IU's Suspicion Grows After She Hears How Many People Joined Her Fan Club This Year

K-pop artist IU became shocked when she heard how many more people had registered to become part of her official fan club compared to the year before.On September 7, IU's management agency Kakao M shared a new video of IU on YouTube.The video showed IU taking some rest with her members of staff in the waiting room while on a break from the shooting of her latest drama 'Hotel Del Luna'.At the beginning of the video, one staff tells IU, "By the way, over 30,000 people have signed up to become a member of your official fan club so far."IU's eyes widened in surprise, and she commented, "For real? That's quite something, isn't it? Wow."Then, the staff revealed, "Last year, there were about 18,000 registers in total."IU gasped and said, "What? Over 10,000 more people join my fan club this year? How did I get this popular? Why did so many more people sign up for it?"She paused for a few seconds and said with eyes full of suspicion, "Okay, that's very strange."She went on, "Where did over 10,000 more people come from? Are they trying to do something behind my back? I made my debut like 11 years ago. Why did they suddenly show up now?"Upon hearing her unexpectedly hilarious response, the staff burst into laughter.(Credit= '이지금 [IU Official]' YouTube)(SBS Star)