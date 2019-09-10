SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] G-DRAGON's Sister Reportedly Getting Married to Actor Kim Min-joon
[SBS Star] G-DRAGON's Sister Reportedly Getting Married to Actor Kim Min-joon

Published 2019.09.10

K-pop artist G-DRAGON's older sister, fashion entrepreneur Kwon Da Mi, is reportedly getting married to actor Kim Min-joon next month.

On September 10, SPOTV News reported that Kwon Da Mi and Kim Min-joon are planning to tie the knot in October.
G-DRAGON's Sister Reportedly Getting Married to Actor Kim Min-joonAccording to insiders, the couple's relationship has been going so well that they naturally decided to get married.

The report says that the two have been very careful with their marriage planning, preferring a small, simple wedding ceremony.

Only a limited number of guests such as their family members and the closest friends will be invited.
G-DRAGON's Sister Reportedly Getting Married to Actor Kim Min-joonNot only she is famous for his younger brother G-DRAGON, Kwon Da Mi herself is a well-known fashion entrepreneur; running her brand Rare Market since 2017.

The couple made their relationship public back in June.

(Credit= 'kwondami_' Instagram, SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
