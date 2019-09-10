[SBS Star] DARA Stumbles upon CL's Ad at the Airport; Her Reaction Is Priceless

DARA of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1 once again proved that she is the president of her fellow member CL's fan club.On September 9, DARA took her Twitter to share two photos of herself that were taken at the airport.In the photos, DARA is posing in front of an advertisement board featuring CL for one cosmetics brand.Along with the photos, DARA wrote, "I came to the airport but there was a photo of my friend, so I took a picture."She playfully added, "I'm friends with her!" with Korean symbols of laughter and CL's name in the hashtag.Upon seeing DARA's adorable social media update, fans commented, "2NE1 Forever!", "Queens showing support for one another. Love it!", "When are you two going to meet? Patiently waiting for Chae-ra (CL-DARA) moment."(Credit= 'krungy21' Twitter)(SBS Star)