SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yim Siwan Returns to Being a K-pop Star & Fans Scream with Joy
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yim Siwan Returns to Being a K-pop Star & Fans Scream with Joy

Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.10 13:21 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yim Siwan Returns to Being a K-pop Star & Fans Scream with Joy
Actor/K-pop boy group ZE:A's member Yim Siwan performed on stage for the first time in years.

On September 8, Yim Siwan's fan meeting 'Close to you: closer' took place at YES24 Live Hall, Seoul.

As it was Yim Siwan's first time having his solo fan meeting since 2015, he tried to make the day as special as possible with various events.

Yim Siwan took time to honestly answer fans' questions and gave all of them an opportunity to hi-five him after the fan meeting.Yim SiwanMany other special events were prepared, but Yim Siwan also prepared himself to show fans a performance.

His performance was something that fans had desperately hoped to see, because they had not seen him perform in a long time.

For the past couple of years, Yim Siwan had mainly been focused on building his acting career, not to mention his recent time in the military.Yim SiwanTowards the end of the fan meeting, Yim Siwan ran backstage and came back wearing a revealing outfit that made him look extra sexy.

Then, Yim Siwan sang and danced to some songs by ZE:A to perfection.

Fans screamed throughout his performance and left wanting more when it was over.
 

(Credit= '샨샤인' YouTube, PLUM ACTORS)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992