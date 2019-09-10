SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Launches His Personal Instagram Account? Agency Responds
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Launches His Personal Instagram Account? Agency Responds

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.09.10 11:07 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Launches His Personal Instagram Account? Agency Responds
Actor Kim Woo Bin has reportedly started a personal Instagram account, but his agency denied the news.

According to news reports on September 9, Kim Woo Bin launched his personal Instagram account.

As a new post, two new photos of Kim Woo Bin were updated on the account with an emoji caption.
Kim Woo BinReports claimed that this may be a sign that Kim Woo Bin was gearing up for a comeback after taking a long hiatus since 2017 after he was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer.
Kim Woo BinIn response to the reports, however, his agency sidusHQ quickly denied that the account belonged to Kim Woo Bin himself.

The agency stated, "Kim Woo Bin does not run a personal social media account. The uploaded photos were taken a long time ago."
Kim Woo BinMeanwhile, sidusHQ firmly stated that Kim Woo Bin has no plans of comeback in order to solely focus on his recovery.

(Credit= 'kimwoob1607' Instagram, SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992