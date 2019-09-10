SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 5 Celebrities Who Fluttered Everyone's Heart with Their Athletic Body
Published 2019.09.10
If you went to a co-ed school, there must be a person that pops into your head who made you have sleepless nights and put a smile on your face a thousand times just by walking past you. 

That person could be someone from your school's sports team or a friend of your brother or your sister who was way cuter than any of their classmates.

The point is that, almost every teenager has an experience of falling in love with someone who has an attractive physique.

Those feelings naturally fade away as time passes, but every now and then, there are some moments that take people back to their school days.

Some even say that these celebrities make them feel like an 18-year-old again and make their heart go faster since they have everything that any teenage girl or a young woman would look for in a boy.

The combination of their jaw-dropping figure and cute appearances is just too good to be true.

Let's take a closer look at these five male celebrities who swept everyone off their feet with their deadly charms.

1. SHOWNU of MONSTA X
SHOWNUSHOWNU
2. Yoon Du Jun of Highlight
Yoon Du JunYoon Du Jun
3. MINHO of SHINee
MINHOMINHO
4. Nam Joo Hyuk
Nam Joo HyukNam Joo Hyuk
5. JUNGKOOK of BTS
JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOK
(Credit= Online Community, MBC, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
