SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 4 Groups Who Ranked #1 on a Music Show Within 2 Weeks After Debut
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] 4 Groups Who Ranked #1 on a Music Show Within 2 Weeks After Debut

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.09.10 16:43 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 4 Groups Who Ranked #1 on a Music Show Within 2 Weeks After Debut
Most of the trainees believe that all their worries and problems will go away once they make their debut.

However, what they do not realize is that what is waiting for them at the end of the tunnel is not a stage full of rosy promises; but a tough and cruel world which might give them an even harder time than all those years they spent on training.

For this reason, many K-pop groups put their heart and soul into their debut track to minimize the risk and make a good first impression.

The group must possess the two following things to catch the eyes of the public at once―strong stage presence and a concept that well-demonstrates its identity.

These four groups not only succeeded in meeting these two conditions, but also set a record by ranking #1 on a music show in the shortest amount of time.

Let's take a closer look at these talented members and check out how long it took for them to get their first trophy!

1. WINNER: 5 days
WINNERWINNER
2. TOMORROW X TOGETHER: 8 days
TXTTXT
3. ITZY: 9 days
ITZYITZY
4. iKON: 11 days
iKONiKON(Credit= 'OfficialItzy' 'TXT.bighit' 'OfficialYGWINNER' 'OfficialYGiKON' Facebook)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992