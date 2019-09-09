SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] The Biggest Fan of ARMY: BTS JUNGKOOK
Published 2019.09.09 17:16 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The Biggest Fan of ARMY: BTS JUNGKOOK
K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK moved his fans by showing how much he cares about them.

Recently, a post titled 'JUNGKOOK, ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club)'s biggest fan' drew attention online.

In the post, there were numerous pictures and clips of JUNGKOOK which well-demonstrate his affection towards his fans.
JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOKJUNGKOOKJUNGKOOKWhether he was on stage or in other places, JUNGKOOK always tried his best to interact with his fans with the sweetest look on his face.
JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOKJUNGKOOK sometimes even utilized his microphone to make a shade for himself so that he can block the lights and see his fans a bit better.
JUNGKOOKDuring his past live broadcast, JUNGKOOK apologized for not being around when his fans wanted to interact with him through social media, and said sorry for not taking selfies as much as they wanted.
JUNGKOOKBut what moved his fans the most was when he said, "I'll always be here. You can come whenever you want, and it's okay to leave whenever you want to or need to. But just remember this. I'll always be here."
JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOKThe feelings JUNGKOOK had for his fans was so huge that he sometimes burst into tears while expressing his gratitude to them.

After seeing this post, fans commented, "This is one of the few moments where you can actually see love with your eyes.", "We love you. Please always take care of yourself.", "I'm so grateful to have you in my life.", and many more.

(Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)     
