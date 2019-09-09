[SBS Star] Moments of JIN Taking Care of BTS Members Like a Mommy Bird

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN moved the fans with a considerate and sweet behavior he has shown over the past few years as the oldest member of the group.Recently, an online post titled 'Moments that shows what a good big brother JIN is' caught the eyes of many.In the post, there were clips and pictures of BTS that showed how much JIN cares and thinks about his fellow members.When picking a winner of a cooking competition, JIN explained that it was not their cooking skills, but his preference in food that made him reach such a decision and added that their dish was also excellent.Then, JIN volunteered to do the dishes with the members who lost even though he already had an immunity as the judge of the show.After hearing the news that RM and V were planning on going hiking, JIN woke up early in the morning to pack their lunch, so they could stay warm and stuff their belly on a cold mountain.JIN did not forget to pay attention to all the details starting from the garnish to the dessert and put tteokguk (sliced rice cake soup) in a thermos so that they could eat it nice and warm even after a few hours.Naturally, RM and V were very much impressed after seeing what JIN has prepared for them and left a little thank you note to express their gratitude.JIN always tried to think about the things that the members might need whether he was on the outside watching J-HOPE grilling a meat or on the inside helping RM how to cook an instant rice and did his best to cater to their needs.For the members who went to the car to get their things, JIN came down the stairs, took out watermelon from the freezer, and handed out the slices like a caring mother.After seeing this post, fans commented, "I love the fact he is the oldest member of the group. What a sweet guy.", "What? He made a bowl of tteokguk for them? He's a better cook than me.", "Wish my real brother was more like him.", and many more.(Credit= 'BTS' V LIVE, Online Community, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)