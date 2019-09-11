SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 10 K-pop Stars Who Turn Yearbook into a Magazine with Their Great Looks
[SBS Star] 10 K-pop Stars Who Turn Yearbook into a Magazine with Their Great Looks

Published 2019.09.11
For seniors who are about to graduate, yearbook can be a pretty big deal.

Some even goes on a diet a few weeks before the shoot, and others apply a bit of a makeup to look more photogenic and mark the special occasion.

But despite all these efforts, there are not a lot of people who look amazing in their yearbook because students only get to take one to two pictures at best and just have to live with it whether they like it or not.

K-pop group members are no exceptions since even the ones who are known for their beauty and handsomeness sometimes end up getting a picture that utterly failed to capture their good looks.

Still, there are a number of celebrities who truly have an amazing yearbook picture that should be passed down in their family for generations.

Let's take a look at these 10 K-pop group members who drew a great deal of attention with their yearbook picture!

1. NA EUN of APRIL
NA EUNNA EUNNA EUN
2. YERI of Red Velvet
YERIYERIYERIYERI
3. Yook Sungjae of BTOB
Yook SungjaeYook Sungjae
4. JISOO of BLACKPINK
JISOOJISOO
5. CHAEYOUNG of TWICE
CHAEYOUNGCHAEYOUNG
6. TZUYU of TWICE
TZUYUTZUYU
7. Cha Eun-woo of ASTRO
Cha Eun-wooCha Eun-woo
8. Yoona of Girls' Generation
YoonaYoona
9. Suzy
SuzySuzy
10. V of BTS
VV
(Credit= Online Community, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)    
