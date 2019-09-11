[SBS Star] 10 K-pop Stars Who Turn Yearbook into a Magazine with Their Great Looks

For seniors who are about to graduate, yearbook can be a pretty big deal.Some even goes on a diet a few weeks before the shoot, and others apply a bit of a makeup to look more photogenic and mark the special occasion.But despite all these efforts, there are not a lot of people who look amazing in their yearbook because students only get to take one to two pictures at best and just have to live with it whether they like it or not.K-pop group members are no exceptions since even the ones who are known for their beauty and handsomeness sometimes end up getting a picture that utterly failed to capture their good looks.Still, there are a number of celebrities who truly have an amazing yearbook picture that should be passed down in their family for generations.Let's take a look at these 10 K-pop group members who drew a great deal of attention with their yearbook picture!(Credit= Online Community, SBS funE)(SBS Star)