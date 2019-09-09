SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY YEJI & YUNA Throw Out the Perfect Ceremonial First Pitch
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY YEJI & YUNA Throw Out the Perfect Ceremonial First Pitch

Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.09 17:07 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY YEJI & YUNA Throw Out the Perfect Ceremonial First Pitch
K-pop girl group ITZY's members YEJI and YUNA threw out the most perfect ceremonial first pitch.

On September 8, YEJI and YUNA had their special experience of throwing the ceremonial first pitch for the very first time.

On this day, YEJI and YUNA arrived early at Jamsil Baseball Stadium and met some LG TWINS players.

It was to practice throwing a ball and swinging a baseball bat ahead of their real event.YEJI and YUNAOnce the practice was over, YEJI and YUNA nervously stepped out on to the field where they were welcomed by thousands of baseball fans.

After taking a deep breath, YEJI carefully threw the baseball towards YUNA, and YUNA hit the ball just right.

It seemed as if they wanted to show the world how much of a perfect 'first pitch' duo they were.

They undoubtedly managed to impress fans, and were given a huge round of applause.

During a break from the game, YUNA, YEJI and the rest of ITZY members―LIA, RYUJIN and CHAERYEONG performed some songs to cheer for LA TWINS as well.
 

Not long after the end of the game, YEJI shared her excitement through the group's Instagram.

Along with photos of herself in the LG TWINS shirt, she wrote, "I had lots of fun today. It was such an honor. Thank you for giving me this great opportunity!"YEJIYEJI(Credit= 'LGTWINSTV' YouTube , 'itzy.all.in.us' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992