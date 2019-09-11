SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 5 K-pop Stars Who Made Their Debut at an Early Age
Published 2019.09.11 15:50
Every millennial has an embarrassing picture or a cute story from their teenage years.

That is because they not only love sharing every moment of their lives through their social media accounts, but also believe that there will never come a day when they have to assert their right to be forgotten.

However, there are a few celebrities who do not have any humiliating past because they made their debut at such an early age.

Let's take a look at these five K-pop group members and find out how young they were when they first made their debut!

1. Jang Won Young of IZ*ONE
Jang Won YoungJang Won Young from K-pop girl group IZ*ONE was only 14 years old when she joined Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 48'.
Jang Won YoungBut no one could assume how old she was just by looking at her since her energy and attitude on stage was so mature and professional.
Jang Won YoungShe already hit 5'6 last year and her long legs are now become one of her trademarks.

2. Somi
SomiIn 2016, Somi swept the country with her appearance in Mnet's survival audition program 'Produce 101'.
SomiSomi came a long way after winning the show and making her debut as a member of project girl group I.O.I in middle school and debuting as an up-and-coming solo artist.
Somi
3. TAEMIN of SHINee
TAEMINTAEMIN first made his debut as a member of K-pop boy group SHINee at 15.
TAEMINThe title track 'Replay' of SHINee's debut album 'Replay' suited him impeccably since the song was filled with sweet and innocent vibes.
TAEMINAfter succeeding in catching the eyes of the public with SHINee's promotional activities, TAEMIN took his music career to the next level by making his debut as a solo artist.

4. Suzy
SuzyEveryone's heart probably skipped a beat after seeing actress Suzy on TV for the first time.
SuzyBack in 2010, K-pop girl group miss A gained a phenomenal popularity with its title track 'Bad Girl Good Girl' of its debut album 'Bad But Good'.
SuzySuzy, the youngest member of the disbanded group was only 16 at the time when she made her debut, but she soon became Korea's sweetheart thanks to her jaw-dropping beauty and various talents.

5. JUNGKOOK of BTS
JUNGKOOKIt already has been six years since K-pop boy group BTS made its debut.
JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOK was only 16 years old at the time, but his performance on stage and the way he interacted with the audience was impressive enough to steal the hearts of many.
JUNGKOOKSome fans referred to BTS as 'BGS'―Bangtan Grandson Group―for the first few months because three of its members including JUNGKOOK, V, and JIMIN were minors back then.

(Credit= SBS funE, Mnet, 'somsomi0309' Instagram, 'SMTOWN' YouTube, 'SHINee' Twitter, 'saymissA' Facebook, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)    
