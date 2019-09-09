[SBS Star] 6 Celebrities Who Are Close with BTS V

There is one K-pop boy group member who excel at networking―BTS' V.According to his fans and acquaintances, V is so outgoing and likable that he turns everyone he meets into one of his best friends.V must have a great time management skill and amazing people skills since he always succeeds in finding a perfect balance between these two following things despite his hectic schedule―making new friends and maintaining old friendships.Let's get to know these five celebrities below, and find out how they met V!Disbanded K-pop boy group Wanna One's member Park Ji Hoon once mentioned that he thinks of V as his role model.When Park Ji Hoon made appearance at KBS' talk show 'Happy Together 4' back in 2017, he said that he learned a lot about facial expressions while watching V's stage.When he made another guest appearance at the show, Park Ji Hoon shyly revealed that now he plays computer games with V from time to time.Yook Sungjae, a member of K-pop boy group BTOB first met V at a urinal.In one episode of KBS' 'A Song For You 3', Yook Sungjae made the viewers burst into laughter by reenacting the time they first met each other.Yook Sungjae recalled that he just went over to V and said, "Weren't you born in 1995? Let's be friends."The combination of these two put a smile on everyone's faces―K-pop boy group SHINee's member MINHO and V.V and MINHO became buddies back in 2016 in the process of filming KBS' drama 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' which was aired from December 2016 to February 2017.It seems like V and other cast members of the drama bonded pretty well since some of them even dropped by BTS' concert to show their support for V in person.Actor Park Seo Jun and V also met through the drama 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth'.During his past interview, Park Seo Jun mentioned that V always tries to watch every episode of his drama even when he is not in Korea, and constantly makes an effort to show his support by reviewing all his work.Park Seo Jun also added that after finishing the filming of tvN's romance drama 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?', V and actor Park Hyung Sik (his another co-star from 'Hwarang') came over to his house and had a sleepover.In 2017, V and actor Park Bo Gum went on a trip together.Ever since they first met through KBS' music show 'Music Bank' when Park Bo Gum was hosting the show, these two have been building a rock solid friendship.On V's birthday last year, Park Bo Gum dropped a cute picture of V on his social media account along with a heartwarming message to celebrate his birthday.(Credit= KBS, 'BOGUMMY' 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'KBS World TV' YouTube, 'dojihan' 'bn_sj2013' Instagram, 'SHINee' Vyrl, Awesome Entertainment, SBS funE)(SBS Star)