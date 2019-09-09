SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Hye Kyo Says Hello from New York City
Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.09 16:19 Updated 2019.09.09 16:22 View Count
Actress Song Hye Kyo was spotted at a fashion show that took place in New York City.

On September 8, fashion magazine Harper's BAZAAR Korea unveiled a video of Song Hye Kyo at one fashion show.Song Hye KyoSong Hye Kyo had styled herself with a white classy suit that highlighted her eye-catching beauty.

With her amazing appearance, she dazzled the eyes of everyone at the event.

Song Hye Kyo smiled and said, "Hi, guys. This is Song Hye Kyo. I honestly can't wait to check out the new collection for this season."

Not only did she look happy and well, but she also looked strikingly beautiful, proving her everlasting beauty.Song Hye KyoThe fashion show took place in light of '2019 New York Fashion Week', which had just kicked off on September 6.

It seemed like Song Hye Kyo had flown all the way to New York City in order to attend this show.
 

Meanwhile, Song Hye Kyo recently shared her plan to take some time off from work until the end of this year.

(Credit= 'harpersbazaarkorea' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
