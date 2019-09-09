SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Military Musical 'Return: The Promise of the Day' Unveils Character Posters
The upcoming military musical 'Return: The Promise of the Day' has released character posters for its star-studded cast.

On September 9, the production team of 'Return: The Promise of the Day' released a series of character posters for each cast member.

The musical tells a story about friendship and growth of youth during the Korean War when the two friends voluntarily enlist together for the country.
Return: The Promise of the DayReturn: The Promise of the DaySHINee's ONEW and EXO's XIUMIN will play the young 'Seung-ho', while actor Kim Min-suk and INFINITE's Lee Seong Yeol will take on the role of Seung-ho's best friend 'Jin-goo'.
Return: The Promise of the DayActor Lee Jae Kyoon and VIXX's N will play a character named 'Hae-il', who is respected by his friends.
Return: The Promise of the Day2AM's Jo Kwon and musical actor Ko Eun Sung will take on the role of Seung-ho's grandson, 'Hyun-min'.
Return: The Promise of the Day'Woo-joo', who leads the excavation project of the remains of war heroes, will be played by INFINITE's Kim Sung Kyu and Yoon Jisung.

Meanwhile, 'Return: The Promise of the Day' will be performed from October 22 to December 1 at Olympic Park's Woori Finance Art Hall, Seoul.

(Credit= Insight Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
