[SBS Star] Military Musical 'Return: The Promise of the Day' Unveils Character Posters

The upcoming military musical 'Return: The Promise of the Day' has released character posters for its star-studded cast.
On September 9, the production team of 'Return: The Promise of the Day' released a series of character posters for each cast member.
The musical tells a story about friendship and growth of youth during the Korean War when the two friends voluntarily enlist together for the country.
SHINee's ONEW and EXO's XIUMIN will play the young 'Seung-ho', while actor Kim Min-suk and INFINITE's Lee Seong Yeol will take on the role of Seung-ho's best friend 'Jin-goo'.
Actor Lee Jae Kyoon and VIXX's N will play a character named 'Hae-il', who is respected by his friends.
2AM's Jo Kwon and musical actor Ko Eun Sung will take on the role of Seung-ho's grandson, 'Hyun-min'.
'Woo-joo', who leads the excavation project of the remains of war heroes, will be played by INFINITE's Kim Sung Kyu and Yoon Jisung.
Meanwhile, 'Return: The Promise of the Day' will be performed from October 22 to December 1 at Olympic Park's Woori Finance Art Hall, Seoul.
(Credit= Insight Entertainment)
(SBS Star)