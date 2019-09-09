[SBS Star] ZE:A Members Show Support for Yim Siwan's Fan Meeting

The members of K-pop boy group ZE:A showed their everlasting friendship by gathering to show support for Yim Siwan's recent fan meeting.On September 8, ZE:A's Moon Joon-young took his personal Instagram to share a photo of himself taken with some of his fellow members.In the photo, ZE:A's Jung Hee-chul, Yim Siwan, Ha Min-woo, Kim Dong Jun are posing for the camera during their small gathering at a restaurant.It appears that the members gathered together to show their full support for Yim Siwan's solo fan meeting which took place on the same day.Although not present, Moon Joon-young did not forget to tag the rest of ZE:A members―Kevin, Hwang Kwang Hee, Park Hyung Sik, and Kim Tae-heon.Yim Siwan also took his Instagram to thank Kim Dong Jun for sending a coffee truck to his fan meeting venue.Debuted in 2010, ZE:A's contract with Star Empire came to an end in 2017.Since then, the members moved to different agencies and pursued their solo careers in various fields.(Credit= Star Empire, 'yim_siwang' 'zeafter' Instagram)(SBS Star)