[SBS Star] Reports Speculate That BTS Plans to Enlist in the Military Together
Published 2019.09.09 13:50
It has been reported that the members of K-pop boy group BTS are thinking of enlisting in the military simultaneously.

On September 9, Sports Donga reported that the members will probably enlist together to prevent a long hiatus in their 7-member group activities.
BTSFollowing BTS' oldest member JIN's enlistment next year, SUGA, RM, J-HOPE, JIMIN, V, and JUNGKOOK are subjected to serve their mandatory military duty in order.
BTSIf they serve their duty following their age, there will be 4 to even 10 years of gap without group activities as a full-member group.

Since BTS has been solely focusing on its group activities since its debut, many industry insiders revealed that the members are thinking of enlisting simultaneously to minimize the gap.
BTSMeanwhile, all seven members of BTS are currently enjoying their break from all activities until October.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
