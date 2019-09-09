[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Becomes the Most Subscribed Music Group on YouTube

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is now the music group with the highest number of subscribers on YouTube.On September 9 at round 7:00 AM KST, BLACKPINK's official YouTube channel surpassed 29,888,000 subscribers on YouTube, making it the music group's official channel with the highest number of subscribers on the video platform.English boy group One Direction, the previous record holder, had 29,886,939 subscribers at the time.About a year ago, BLACKPINK officially became the most subscribed K-pop girl group on YouTube with 9 million subscribers.Being the most subscribed music group in the world, BLACKPINK is now the 9th most subscribed music channel behind Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Eminem, Marshmello, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and Rihanna.(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'BLACKPINK' 'One Direction' YouTube)(SBS Star)