[SBS Star] Fans Cannot Choose Which Hair They Prefer on IU: Long or Short
[SBS Star] Fans Cannot Choose Which Hair They Prefer on IU: Long or Short

Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.09 11:00
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Cannot Choose Which Hair They Prefer on IU: Long or Short
Fans are having a difficult time deciding whether they like K-pop artist IU with long or short hair.

Recently, fans started discussing whether IU looked better with long or short hair.

Their discussion went on for ages but no conclusion was made, simply because IU looked flawless in both hairstyles.IUWhen IU had long hair, she looked more mature and gave off elegant vibes, whereas she looked much younger and rather cute with short hair.

It seemed like both hairstyles had their own ways to make IU's beauty shine.

Which one do you prefer? Are you able to choose one?

1. Long-haired IU
IUIUIU2. Short-haired IUIUIUIU(Credit= 'iu.loen' Facebook, 'dlwlrma' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
