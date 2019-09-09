SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] CHUNG HA Smiles with Fellow I.O.I Members & Teases I.O.I's Comeback

Published 2019.09.09 10:39 Updated 2019.09.09 10:41 View Count
K-pop artist CHUNG HA teased her fans by sharing photos of herself in a recording studio with her fellow members of project group I.O.I.

On September 8, CHUNG HA took her official Instagram account to share a series of new photos of herself in a recording studio.

In the post, there were several photos of CHUNG HA posing for the camera during her part of recording.
CHUNG HAThe post also includes two selfies of CHUNG HA taken with her fellow I.O.I members Kim So Hye, MINA (gugudan), and Kim Do-yeon (Weki Meki).
I.O.IAs previously reported, the members are currently gearing up to make I.O.I's much-anticipated comeback as a group later this year.
I.O.IAlthough the group was originally planned to make its comeback in October, it was announced earlier last week that I.O.I would be postponing the comeback promotions to December.

(Credit= 'chungha_official' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
