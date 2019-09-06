SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Reveals His Wedding Plans
Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.06 17:17 View Count
Kim Jae Joong of K-pop boy group JYJ revealed what sort of wedding he is planning to hold in the future.

On September 5 episode of TV CHOSUN's talk show 'Taste of Love', the hosts and guests talked about a wedding.Kim Jae JoongDuring the talk, one of the hosts asked Kim Jae Joong, "What do you imagine your dream wedding to be like?"

Kim Jae Joong answered, "I personally would like to have a small wedding, but that would just not be possible for me."

When asked what the reason was, Kim Jae Joong laughed and said, "Well, I have eight older sisters."Kim Jae JoongAfter hearing Kim Jae Joong's response, their jaw fell to the floor.

One of them Choi Hwa-jeong said, "Wow, eight? In that case, your wedding will have to be big whether you like it or not."

Then, she asked him a question, "I'm curious though. When you are dating somebody, do you usually tell them that you have eight older sisters?"Choi Hwa-jeongKim Jae Joong said with an awkward smile, "Yeah, I do. I mean, it's something that they should know. They need to be mentally prepared, so..."

Choi Hwa-jeong playfully commented, "Don't let them know about it too soon. It might scare them off!" Kim Jae Joong(Credit= TV CHOSUN Taste of Love)

(SBS Star) 
