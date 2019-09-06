[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Reveals His Wedding Plans

Kim Jae Joong of K-pop boy group JYJ revealed what sort of wedding he is planning to hold in the future.On September 5 episode of TV CHOSUN's talk show 'Taste of Love', the hosts and guests talked about a wedding.During the talk, one of the hosts asked Kim Jae Joong, "What do you imagine your dream wedding to be like?"Kim Jae Joong answered, "I personally would like to have a small wedding, but that would just not be possible for me."When asked what the reason was, Kim Jae Joong laughed and said, "Well, I have eight older sisters."After hearing Kim Jae Joong's response, their jaw fell to the floor.One of them Choi Hwa-jeong said, "Wow, eight? In that case, your wedding will have to be big whether you like it or not."Then, she asked him a question, "I'm curious though. When you are dating somebody, do you usually tell them that you have eight older sisters?"Kim Jae Joong said with an awkward smile, "Yeah, I do. I mean, it's something that they should know. They need to be mentally prepared, so..."Choi Hwa-jeong playfully commented, "Don't let them know about it too soon. It might scare them off!"(Credit= TV CHOSUN Taste of Love)(SBS Star)