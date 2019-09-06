SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: TAECYEON Popped Out of the Audience & Joined Baek Z Young's Performance Once?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: TAECYEON Popped Out of the Audience & Joined Baek Z Young's Performance Once?

Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.06 16:42 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: TAECYEON Popped Out of the Audience & Joined Baek Z Youngs Performance Once?
Singer Baek Z Young talked about the time when K-pop boy group 2PM's member TAECYEON unexpectedly joined her on stage.

On September 4 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', Baek Z Young made a guest appearance.Baek Z YoungOn this day, Baek Z Young mentioned that TAECYEON almost gave her a heart attack during her performance in the past.

Baek Z Young said, "So, I was performing at one film festival and one of the songs that I was scheduled to perform was 'My Ear's Candy'. Yep, the song featured by TAECYEON."

She continued, "When I let the audience know that I was going to perform 'My Ear's Candy', they asked me, 'Will we see TAECYEON then?'. I told them, 'Sorry, I'm just going to perform by myself today. TAECYEON isn't here.' I said that because I honestly had no idea that TAECYEON was actually there."Baek Z YoungBaek Z Young kept telling the story, "During the performance, one man with a black cap tried to come up on stage. I was like, 'What on earth is that guy doing?', then I realized that it was TAECYEON. It was so unexpected that I was completely shocked!"

The singer added with a laugh, "TAECYEON's dance was filled with so much passion. He seemed drunk though. So, I asked him whether he had been drinking. He laughed and admitted that he had."

Check out the video of when this happened below!
 

(Credit= '55fivestarhotel' YouTube, MBC Radio Star)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992