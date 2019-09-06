[SBS Star] VIDEO: TAECYEON Popped Out of the Audience & Joined Baek Z Young's Performance Once?

Singer Baek Z Young talked about the time when K-pop boy group 2PM's member TAECYEON unexpectedly joined her on stage.On September 4 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', Baek Z Young made a guest appearance.On this day, Baek Z Young mentioned that TAECYEON almost gave her a heart attack during her performance in the past.Baek Z Young said, "So, I was performing at one film festival and one of the songs that I was scheduled to perform was 'My Ear's Candy'. Yep, the song featured by TAECYEON."She continued, "When I let the audience know that I was going to perform 'My Ear's Candy', they asked me, 'Will we see TAECYEON then?'. I told them, 'Sorry, I'm just going to perform by myself today. TAECYEON isn't here.' I said that because I honestly had no idea that TAECYEON was actually there."Baek Z Young kept telling the story, "During the performance, one man with a black cap tried to come up on stage. I was like, 'What on earth is that guy doing?', then I realized that it was TAECYEON. It was so unexpected that I was completely shocked!"The singer added with a laugh, "TAECYEON's dance was filled with so much passion. He seemed drunk though. So, I asked him whether he had been drinking. He laughed and admitted that he had."Check out the video of when this happened below!(Credit= '55fivestarhotel' YouTube, MBC Radio Star)(SBS Star)