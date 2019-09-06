[SBS Star] I.O.I to Postpone Reunion Once Again; Fans Express Disappointment

Disbanded K-pop project group I.O.I's much-anticipated reunion got postponed for the second time.On September 6, it was reported that I.O.I would be pushing back the group's upcoming comeback promotions from October to December.A representative of I.O.I told media, "I.O.I will be changing the comeback date to December in order to ensure its album is of the highest quality. We are currently still discussing the exact date, but it will likely be in early December."Previously, I.O.I was announced to return as a 9-member group this October except for SOMI and YEONJUNG due to crashed schedules.The delay in the members' reunion is raising the possibility that SOMI and YEONJUNG will also join the comeback promotions.Another insider stated, "The possibility of SOMI and YEONJUNG's participation in the reunion has risen more than before."The members of I.O.I first made their debut after Mnet's survival audition program 'Produce 101', and were active as I.O.I until January 2017.After the group's disbandment, the members have been working on their separate activities as another group's member, a solo artist, an actress, etc.(Credit= 'ioi.official.page' Facebook)(SBS Star)