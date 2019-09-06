[SBS Star] Taeyeon Copies Shaky Hands of an Extremely Nervous Fan When Reunited Months Later

Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation reunited with an extremely nervous fan at her fan signing event from months ago and what she did made everyone laugh.Some time ago, one video of Taeyeon with a male fan at a fan signing event went viral online.It was because the fan was spotted being nervous in such a hilarious way upon seeing his favorite star.The fan seemed so nervous that when he stood in front of Taeyeon, his hands were shaking like a vibrating phone.At that time, he tried to pass a flower to her and also reached his hands out to hold her hands.While he was doing so, Taeyeon noticed his hands were shaking unnecessarily hard and burst out laughing.Then months later, the same fan had come to Taeyeon's fan signing event again.It seemed the fan had made a strong impression on Taeyeon, because she remembered him even though she had only seen him briefly a long time ago.Instead of telling him this in words, she showed it to him; she shook the gift from him side to side after receiving it from him.After shaking the gift about, Taeyeon laughed out loud and the venue soon filled with her, the fan and all the other fans' laughter.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)