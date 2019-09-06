[SBS Star] Bang Si-hyuk Talks About the Difference Between BTS & TXT

Big Hit Entertainment's head producer/CEO Bang Si-hyuk explained the key difference between the agency's two groups, BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT).Recently, Bang Si-hyuk sat down for his interview with Variety to talk about music, fans, and new ventures.During the interview, Bang Si-hyuk was asked to name the key difference between his two masterpieces―BTS and TXT.Bang Si-hyuk said, "BTS truly started from the bottom," referring to BTS' dramatic journey of becoming the first boy group the agency ever created, managing all the struggles to become one of the most popular boy groups in the world.Because of BTS' meteoric rise to worldwide stardom, many people believed that TXT are only riding on BTS' curtails.Bang Si-hyuk said, "People may think that TXT got really lucky and have an easy path, but they have the burden of meeting expectations that have been set."He continued to explain, "Rookies have a chance to grow and shine when they are still rookies, but TXT started on a higher level so it's harder to showcase (the group's) growth."(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, Variety)(SBS Star)