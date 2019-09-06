SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] MOMOLAND's Agency Responds to Jooe's Dating Rumors
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] MOMOLAND's Agency Responds to Jooe's Dating Rumors

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.09.06 14:02 Updated 2019.09.06 14:04 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] MOMOLANDs Agency Responds to Jooes Dating Rumors
MLD Entertainment has denied rumors about its girl group MOMOLAND's member Jooe being in a relationship.

On September 5, Jooe was rumored to be dating a non-celebrity friend after two photos of her walking the streets with a man were posted on online communities.
JooeIn the photos, Jooe is in comfortable clothing strolling around a neighborhood in Seoul while linking arms with a man who appears to be a non-celebrity.

▶ [SBS Star] MOMOLAND Jooe Allegedly Spotted Enjoying a Public Date
JooeIn response, MLD Entertainment released the following statement:

Hello, this is MLD Entertainment.

We would like to give our official statement regarding rumors about MOMOLAND's Jooe that has been spreading online.

After checking with Jooe herself, we have confirmed that the man in the photo is a longtime friend of Jooe's that she has known for over a decade, who accompanied her to purchase some sound equipment.

We have also confirmed that the photos were edited with malicious intent and purposefully spread.

We had been staying silent as we did not believe the rumors deserved a response, but as our artist has expressed that she is experiencing distress due to the groundless rumors, we plan to take legal action against the person who first posted the photos, as well as the ones who post malicious comments.
Jooe(Credit= 'MMLD_Official' Twitter, Online Community)  

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992