[SBS Star] MOMOLAND's Agency Responds to Jooe's Dating Rumors

MLD Entertainment has denied rumors about its girl group MOMOLAND's member Jooe being in a relationship.On September 5, Jooe was rumored to be dating a non-celebrity friend after two photos of her walking the streets with a man were posted on online communities.In the photos, Jooe is in comfortable clothing strolling around a neighborhood in Seoul while linking arms with a man who appears to be a non-celebrity.In response, MLD Entertainment released the following statement:Hello, this is MLD Entertainment.We would like to give our official statement regarding rumors about MOMOLAND's Jooe that has been spreading online.After checking with Jooe herself, we have confirmed that the man in the photo is a longtime friend of Jooe's that she has known for over a decade, who accompanied her to purchase some sound equipment.We have also confirmed that the photos were edited with malicious intent and purposefully spread.We had been staying silent as we did not believe the rumors deserved a response, but as our artist has expressed that she is experiencing distress due to the groundless rumors, we plan to take legal action against the person who first posted the photos, as well as the ones who post malicious comments.(Credit= 'MMLD_Official' Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)