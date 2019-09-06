SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: TXT SOOBIN & TAEHYUN Reveal How They Ended Up at Big Hit Entertainment
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: TXT SOOBIN & TAEHYUN Reveal How They Ended Up at Big Hit Entertainment

Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.06 11:40 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: TXT SOOBIN & TAEHYUN Reveal How They Ended Up at Big Hit Entertainment
SOOBIN and TAEHYUN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) revealed how they ended up at their management agency Big Hit Entertainment (Big Hit).

On September 4, SOOBIN and TAEHYUN held a live broadcast through the group's official NAVER V LIVE.

During the live broadcast, SOOBIN and TAEHYUN mentioned that they both trained under Big Hit for about three years before making debut.TXTSOOBIN said, "TAEHYUN and I started training in March 2016. I believe three years is about the right amount of time for one to train to become a K-pop star."

TAEHYUN nodded in agreement and said, "Yeah, I think so too. You know why I decided to join Big Hit? I felt like the agency would do their best for me and it looks like I was right!"

SOOBIN said, "For me, it was because I was a huge fan of BTS. I wanted to become a K-pop star, so it was quite natural for me to audition for Big Hit. Big Hit was the first agency that I auditioned for and surprisingly, I got a call back saying that they wanted me to become their trainee. I couldn't believe it."
 
Then, TAEHYUN gave away one fun fact about the members of TXT.

He said, "SOOBIN was the only one who e-mailed the agency for an audition. The rest of us were scouted by a casting agent."

SOOBIN confirmed the fact, "Is that really so? Oh, I guess you are right. Yeah, I e-mailed Big Hit and the rest of guys were all scouted.", then smiled.
 
TXT debuted this March, and its catchy songs and unique performances quickly captured the hearts of many national as well as international fans.

The group's debut album 'THE DREAM CHAPTER: STAR' peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard's World Albums chart, and became the highest charting debut album by an all-male K-pop group on the Billboard 200.

Currently, the group is busy getting ready to make a comeback in October.TXT(Credit= 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER' NAVER V LIVE, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992