[SBS Star] VIDEO: TXT SOOBIN & TAEHYUN Reveal How They Ended Up at Big Hit Entertainment

빅히트 입사 이유

？？ : 본인을 위해 힘을 많이 써줄것같아서

？？ : 방탄소년단 선배님들의 팬이었어서 pic.twitter.com/5QEM5UJWiF — 눈덩이 (@snowball_txt) September 4, 2019

수빈이는 이메일 지원해서 유일하게 제발로(?) 들어왔구 나머지 멤버들은 모두 캐스팅당해서 들어왔대 .. pic.twitter.com/hFndxXxCdW — 눈덩이 (@snowball_txt) September 4, 2019

SOOBIN and TAEHYUN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) revealed how they ended up at their management agency Big Hit Entertainment (Big Hit).On September 4, SOOBIN and TAEHYUN held a live broadcast through the group's official NAVER V LIVE.During the live broadcast, SOOBIN and TAEHYUN mentioned that they both trained under Big Hit for about three years before making debut.SOOBIN said, "TAEHYUN and I started training in March 2016. I believe three years is about the right amount of time for one to train to become a K-pop star."TAEHYUN nodded in agreement and said, "Yeah, I think so too. You know why I decided to join Big Hit? I felt like the agency would do their best for me and it looks like I was right!"SOOBIN said, "For me, it was because I was a huge fan of BTS. I wanted to become a K-pop star, so it was quite natural for me to audition for Big Hit. Big Hit was the first agency that I auditioned for and surprisingly, I got a call back saying that they wanted me to become their trainee. I couldn't believe it."Then, TAEHYUN gave away one fun fact about the members of TXT.He said, "SOOBIN was the only one who e-mailed the agency for an audition. The rest of us were scouted by a casting agent."SOOBIN confirmed the fact, "Is that really so? Oh, I guess you are right. Yeah, I e-mailed Big Hit and the rest of guys were all scouted.", then smiled.TXT debuted this March, and its catchy songs and unique performances quickly captured the hearts of many national as well as international fans.The group's debut album 'THE DREAM CHAPTER: STAR' peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard's World Albums chart, and became the highest charting debut album by an all-male K-pop group on the Billboard 200.Currently, the group is busy getting ready to make a comeback in October.(Credit= 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER' NAVER V LIVE, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)