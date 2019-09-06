SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Reportedly Personally Apologized to Oh Yeon Seo
[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Reportedly Personally Apologized to Oh Yeon Seo

Published 2019.09.06
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Reportedly Personally Apologized to Oh Yeon Seo
It has been reported that actor Ahn Jae Hyeon personally apologized to his drama co-star Oh Yeon Seo for maliciously being speculated as the actress having an affair with him.

According to reports on September 5, insiders revealed that Oh Yeon Seo is having hard times after being involved in Ahn Jae Hyeon and actress Koo Hye Sun's divorce.

It is said that Oh Yeon Seo has been under heavy stress and feels incredibly wrong after seeing all the comments and headlines.
Oh Yeon SeoThe insiders also revealed that Ahn Jae Hyeon has personally apologized to Oh Yeon Seo at the filming set of their upcoming drama 'People with Flaws' (literal translation).

Meanwhile, Oh Yeon Seo and her management agency Celltrion Entertainment are planning to take legal action against Koo Hye Sun for posting false information on social media, making the public to speculate Oh Yeon Seo as the actress having an affair with Ahn Jae Hyeon.
Koo Hye Sun, Ahn Jae Hyeon(Credit= Celltrion Entertainment, Yonhap News Agency, 'kookoo900' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
