[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon to File a Divorce Lawsuit Against Koo Hye Sun

Actor Ahn Jae Hyeon's legal representative announced that the actor has decided to file a divorce lawsuit against his wife actress Koo Hye Sun.On September 5, Ahn Jae Hyeon's legal representative Bang Jung-hyun released an official statement on the actor's decision to file a divorce lawsuit against Koo Hye Sun.The lawyer first relayed Ahn Jae Hyeon's apology for causing an uproar due to the couple's personal matter, and his will to personally reveal his thoughts after the situation is settled.Then he said, "Ahn Jae Hyeon is in a state that he has no other choice but prepare to take legal action. When his marriage with Koo Hye Sun is practically in ruins, there is a limit to proving what the truth is via social media. We concluded that it's best to file a divorce lawsuit and have the court make the judgement through legal evidence."Bang stated that such decision reflects Ahn Jae Hyeon's wishes not to file a criminal complaint against Koo Hye Sun at this stage.He continued, "Currently, untruthful information has become known as facts due to Koo Hye Sun's unilateral claims on social media. After looking over the documents I received from Ahn Jae Hyeon, I found that Koo Hye Sun's statements are considerably exaggerated and skewed. As a result, Ahn Jae Hyeon's reputation was severely damaged, and the damage was spread to third parties."The lawyer further stated that they will also clear up the various rumors surrounding Ahn Jae Hyeon, including his friendship with singer Jung Joon Young, and Koo Hye Sun's claim of 'the photo of Ahn Jae Hyeon eating a late-night snack with a woman at a hotel room'.He added, "Ahn Jae Hyeon has stated that it is unfortunate that he can only do so by taking legal action. However, in this situation in which all sorts of false information and rumors are being spread, we hope that the public will understand that the only option he has is a divorce lawsuit."The lawyer wrapped up the statement announcing that they will take strong legal action against groundless suspicions related to Jung Joon Young as well as rumors with a certain actress.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)