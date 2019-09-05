SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Henry's Friend Mentions the Time When He Spotted Henry with Girls in a Bar
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Henry's Friend Mentions the Time When He Spotted Henry with Girls in a Bar

Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.05 18:25 Updated 2019.09.05 18:29 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Henrys Friend Mentions the Time When He Spotted Henry with Girls in a Bar
K-pop artist Henry instantly froze when his good friend pianist/composer Shin Jiho talked about the time when he spotted him with girls in a bar.

On September 3, Henry and Shin Jiho featured in MBC every1's talk show 'Video Star'.

During the talk, Shin Jiho suddenly said, "Oh, I have something to say about Henry. I saw him on a date once."

As soon as he heard him, Henry's face hardened and he laughed awkwardly.

Henry struggled to come up with anything to say for a bit, then commented while giving Shin Jiho a death stare, "Seriously though?"HenryShin Jiho started unraveling the story anyway, "So, I went to a bar in Gangnam one night and saw Henry there."

One of the hosts Park Na-rae asked, "Oh, was he with a female celebrity? Was there one girl or more than just one? Tell us everything!"

Shin Jiho carried on with a laugh, "Henry was with a bunch of girls who didn't look Korean."HenryThen, Henry cut in and said, "You are done, right? Okay, let me explain."

He continued, "I have lots of friends outside of Korea and they regularly come and see me. I usually take them to Gangnam as part of my guided tour. He must have seen me when I was showing them around."

The hosts nodded as they were listening to Henry, but they did not look too convinced by him.HenryPark Na-rae and Kim Sook(Credit= MBC every1 Video Star)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992