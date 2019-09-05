SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO BAEKHYUN & KAI Cutely Pose in Front of a Snack Truck Sent by SEHUN
Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.05
K-pop boy group EXO's members BAEKHYUN and KAI smiled broadly after receiving a snack truck from their fellow member SEHUN.

On September 4, BAEKHYUN updated his Instagram with a new photo.BAEKHYUNThe photo was of BAEKHYUN winking towards the camera while making a V sign.

Behind him, there was KAI holding cold beverages in each of his hand.

On the panel next to the snack truck, it said, "Sending my love to BAEKHYUN and KAI. From SEHUN."

There was also a photo of EXO on the top of the snack truck. BAEKHYUNIt is unknown where BAEKHYUN and KAI were and what they were doing, but it seemed like they were busy filming something for SuperM ahead of its upcoming debut.

This could be inferred from one of the hashtags that BAEKHYUN used in the caption; in the caption, BAEKHYUN had written, "Dear our maknae SEHUN, thanks a lot for this! #BestGuy #KAIBAEKHYUN #SuperM"SuperMMeanwhile, SM Entertainment's 'joint' group SuperM is scheduled to release its debut album on October 4.

(Credit= 'superm' Twitter, 'baekhyunee_exo' 'oohsehun' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
