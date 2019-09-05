SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Taeyeon Describes Girls' Generation Members as "My Everlasting Friends"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Taeyeon Describes Girls' Generation Members as "My Everlasting Friends"

Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.05 16:29 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Taeyeon Describes Girls Generation Members as "My Everlasting Friends"
Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared what her fellow members mean to her.

On September 5, fashion magazine HIGH CUT unveiled some photos of Taeyeon from her recent photo shoot as well as part of her interview.TaeyeonIn the interview, Taeyeon answered a question, "Could you tell us what you did with your fellow members on the day when you girls gathered together recently?"

Taeyeon said, "August is our 'party' month, because Tiffany's birthday and our debut anniversary are all in August. We get so excited about what to do in August that we already start planning things out in July."

She continued, "Our meetup was a pretty relaxing one this time. We just had some food around the table and chatted for ages."TaeyeonThen, Taeyeon mentioned how important the members of Girls' Generation are to her in life.

Taeyeon said with a smile, "They are my everlasting friends. I feel like we'll stay friends for the rest of our lives."

She added, "You know how there are times when you are just fed up with your work? We give each other strength during tough times like that; we are always there for one another." TaeyeonMeanwhile, Girls' Generation welcomed its 12th debut anniversary last month.

(Credit= 'highcutstar' Instagram, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992