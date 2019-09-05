[SBS Star] BIGBANG T.O.P Owns a Massive Vineyard in Argentina?

T.O.P of K-pop boy group BIGBANG showed off his private vineyard located in Argentina.On September 2, T.O.P shared a series of photos that are taken at a vineyard which presumably belongs to him.T.O.P's now-deleted Instagram post included photos of the vineyard's breathtaking landscape as well as some freshly picked grapes.Back in January 2017 during BIGBANG's Seoul fan meeting, T.O.P revealed that he had purchased a vineyard in Argentina.He said, "We produced about 8,000 bottles of wine at the vineyard last year. Since we have 5,000 people here, I'll give a bottle to each of you and drink the rest of 3,000!"Although there is no confirmation provided, T.O.P's post certainly led to assumptions that the vineyard in the photos belongs to him.Meanwhile, T.O.P finished his alternative military service as a public service worker last July.(Credit= 'choi_seung_hyun_tttop' Instagram)(SBS Star)