[SBS Star] f(x) Victoria Announces Her Contract Expiration with SM Entertainment

K-pop girl group f(x)'s leader Victoria shared feelings about welcoming her 10th debut anniversary, and announced departure from her management agency SM Entertainment.On September 5, Victoria took to her Weibo to share some news with fans.Victoria wrote, "10 years have passed in the blink of an eye. I made my official debut on September 5, 2009, on one stage. That was when I realized that I will be rewarded as long as I put an effort into the things that I was doing and be fully prepared for them. I mean, I did think luck played a crucial role as well, but... I only hoped that I could grab all the chances and leave no regrets behind me."f(x)'s leader continued, "It's my 10th debut anniversary today. It's an end and also a beginning. I'm thankful for everything that SM Entertainment has done for me for the last 10 years, but it's time for us to begin our next separate journey. I will still be me and always be myself. I will work hard to improve myself and make sure to stay on the path that I intend to walk on without getting sidetracked on the way."She added, "I would like to express my gratitude to myself who has been brave and hardworking. Big thanks to my family, friends, those who I love as well as who love me. I'm glad that I have met all of you. Thank you for trusting and supporting me throughout this time. I hope I have not disappointed any of you. Would you like to continue walking with me for another 10 years?"In fact, Victoria is not the first f(x)'s member to leave SM Entertainment.Previously on September 1, Amber informed fans that she was leaving the agency.Victoria spent about two years training under SM Entertainment before making debut as a member of f(x).Currently, fans around the world are wishing her good luck for the next chapter in her life.(Credit= 'victoria02_02' Instagram, 'fx.smtown' Facebook)(SBS Star)