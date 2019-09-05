[SBS Star] MOMOLAND Jooe Allegedly Spotted Enjoying a Public Date

Jooe of K-pop girl group MOMOLAND swept up in dating rumors.On September 5, a post titled, 'MOMOLAND Jooe dating a man?' was shared on various online communities.In the post, two photos of a man and a woman were seen walking around a street in Seoul while linking their arms like a couple.While the man's face can't be identified, the woman, who appears to be Jooe, is wearing a pink cap with blonde hair.Currently, people have different opinions and debate on whether the girl in the photo is really Jooe.They commented, "Is that really Jooe? I mean, I can't tell.", "Isn't that her older brother?", "Why can't we all just let her date? I'm honestly proud of her going on a public date like so.", and more.Meanwhile, MOMOLAND's management agency MLD Entertainment has not released any statement regarding Jooe's dating rumors.(Credit= 'MOMOLANDOfficial' Facebook, Online Community)(SBS Star)