[SBS Star] SUNMI Blocks All Phone Calls & Messages from Male Stars Who Show Interest in Her?

K-pop artist SUNMI revealed how she makes sure no male stars interested in her do not get to her.On September 4 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', SUNMI made a guest appearance.During the talk, SUNMI told the hosts and other guests that a lot of male stars have asked her staff members for her phone number.SUNMI said, "I had never given my number to anyone that way. I had even changed my number just so that they couldn't get to me."The K-pop artist continued, "There was this one guy who asked not only one but multiple staff of mine to get to me. They were like, 'What shall we do? He's keep asking us for your number.' I told them, 'Just tell him that I'm engaged!'"She mentioned that some of them tried to reach her through Instagram as well, "I don't really tend to respond to any of my messages anyway, but when I receive a message from a male star, I just block them right away."Then, SUNMI explained why she does not give them a chance to make their move.SUNMI said, "When I like somebody, I approach them first and that's what I prefer to do."She went on, "I'm also always looking for something serious; I don't want to jump from a relationship to another every few months. But I feel like guys like them aren't looking for the same thing as I am, so..."Meanwhile, SUNMI returned to the K-pop scene with a new single 'LALALAY' on August 27.(Credit= MBC Radio Star)(SBS Star)