[SBS Star] Insiders Reveal Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina are Planning for Their Marriage
[SBS Star] Insiders Reveal Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina are Planning for Their Marriage

Published 2019.09.05
It has been said that actor Kim Woo Bin and actress Shin Mina are planning for their marriage.

On September 2 episode of Channel A's talk show 'Rumor Has It', entertainment reporter Choi Jung-ah revealed that Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina are said to be planning their wedding in 2021.
Kim Woo Bin, Shin MinaChoi Jung-ah said, "When hearing things from people close to the couple, they've been saying how they are not planning on marriage this year, but instead for 2020 or 2021."

She continued, "However, a person from Kim Woo Bin's side asked me to refrain from bringing up this story until he had recovered his condition (from Kim Woo Bin's nasopharyngeal cancer)."
Channel A Rumor Has ItKim Woo Bin and Shin Mina first met while filming a commercial together back in February 2015.
Kim Woo Bin, Shin MinaThe couple has been going strong for the past years, showing their love and support for each other.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
