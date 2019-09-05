SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Worry After Seeing Kim Jong-kook Struggling to Sit Down & Get Up by Himself
Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.05
Singer Kim Jong-kook was spotted unable to sit down and get up by himself.

Recently, SBS' popular television show Running Man's ninth annual fan meeting 'Running Nine' was held in Seoul.Running ManPrior to the fan meeting, the cast members as well as guests posed in front of a press wall for photos.

Since lots of people had to get in the frame, some had to sit in front of a line of people standing at the back.

Kim Jong-kook was one of the people who sat down, and this was when he made everyone concerned.Running ManAs Kim Jong-kook was trying to sit down, he held on to Yang Se Chan's arm and leg as if he could not sit down without supporting his body somewhere.

However, Kim Jong-kook ended up losing his balance and fell on his bottom, causing Yang Se Chan to quickly hold his body in order to make sure he did not get hurt.

After taking photos, Yang Se Chan and Lee Kwang Soo had to help him get up as well.Running ManThis made fans worry, because Kim Jong-kook previously had suffered a herniated disk and it seemed like it had returned.

Fans said, "I'm so worried. I really hope it's not disk problems again.", "He looks like he's trying to hide that he is actually in a lot of pain.", "It breaks my heart to see him like that. Wishing him a speedy recovery!", and so on.
 

(Credit= 'SBS ENTER PLAY' YouTube, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
