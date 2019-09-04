SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Fans Are Surprised to Discover Park Bo Gum Has Manly Hands that Contrast to His Cute Face
Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.04
Another charm has just been added to actor Park Bo Gum's list of charms, and that is his masculine hands.

Recently, Park Bo Gum's hands randomly became a hot topic of conversation online.

It all started when one fan stated that Park Bo Gum had surprisingly masculine hands.

Then, other fans dug up some photos of Park Bo Gum that showed his hands to see if this fan's statement was true.Park Bo GumThat was when they realized Park Bo Gum in fact had big and muscly hands, which they had somehow failed to notice before.

This came as a shock to them, because Park Bo Gum has such a cute and innocent-looking face that they had not expected him to have manly hands.Park Bo GumHis hands made him look at least ten times sexier that they are making his fans' hearts flutter hard.

Upon finding out this new fact about Park Bo Gum, they commented, "Oh my! I think I'm falling for him even more now.", "Sooooo hot!", "Wow, he does have very manly hands. I love them!", and so on.Park Bo Gum(Credit= Online Community, KBS, TNGT, 'BOGUMMY' Twitter, Blossom Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
