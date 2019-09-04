[SBS Star] BTS RM & JIMIN's Past Talk Shows How Much Energy JIMIN Uses at Their Concert

RM and JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS' past conversation has come into light as it showed how exhausted JIMIN becomes after their concert.Recently, one ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) uploaded a past video of RM and JIMIN from June on a popular online community.This ARMY stated that he/she was sharing the video in order to let the world know the amount of effort JIMIN puts into his performance.The video was of RM and JIMIN just talking about random things while they were going around the world for the group's concert tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF'.During the talk, RM said to JIMIN, "So, you told me the other day that you sleep with your lights on these days. How do you even do that? I have to have the lights completely off and ear plugs in my ears in order to fall asleep."JIMIN said, "Yeah, I have been doing that a lot recently. After our concert, I become so tired that I just fall asleep as soon as I get back to my hotel room without even myself knowing it."He continued, "For instance, I would sit on the bed for a bit to rest for a minute, then wake up the next morning. There was this time when I fell asleep while eating soup as well. I just leaned against the chair after having a sip, then I woke up three hours later."Then, RM suddenly asked JIMIN to show the viewers the dress shoes he was wearing.When JIMIN showed his shoe to the camera, RM said, "He even wears this sort of shoes to sleep. That is really bad for your feet, especially your ankles."JIMIN responded, "Ah yes, I heard that you took my shoes off while I was asleep in Brazil. Thank you for that. I just don't have energy to do anything after our concert. You know, I don't even take my contacts out."RM commented, "I'm worried about you, JIMIN. It's not like I can go and take your shoes off all the time or shower you."JIMIN is known for his intense and energetic performance, and it seemed like he puts more energy into his performance than many people have imagined.After this post went viral, people left comments such as, "Wow, I respect this guy.", "This is so shocking! I feel like he might be working too hard!", "Whoa! I had no idea! Please look after yourself well, JIMIN.", and so on.(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)