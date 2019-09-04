SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS RM & JIMIN's Past Talk Shows How Much Energy JIMIN Uses at Their Concert
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS RM & JIMIN's Past Talk Shows How Much Energy JIMIN Uses at Their Concert

Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.04 17:32 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS RM & JIMINs Past Talk Shows How Much Energy JIMIN Uses at Their Concert
RM and JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS' past conversation has come into light as it showed how exhausted JIMIN becomes after their concert.

Recently, one ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) uploaded a past video of RM and JIMIN from June on a popular online community.

This ARMY stated that he/she was sharing the video in order to let the world know the amount of effort JIMIN puts into his performance. RM and JIMINThe video was of RM and JIMIN just talking about random things while they were going around the world for the group's concert tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF'.

During the talk, RM said to JIMIN, "So, you told me the other day that you sleep with your lights on these days. How do you even do that? I have to have the lights completely off and ear plugs in my ears in order to fall asleep."

JIMIN said, "Yeah, I have been doing that a lot recently. After our concert, I become so tired that I just fall asleep as soon as I get back to my hotel room without even myself knowing it."

He continued, "For instance, I would sit on the bed for a bit to rest for a minute, then wake up the next morning. There was this time when I fell asleep while eating soup as well. I just leaned against the chair after having a sip, then I woke up three hours later."RM and JIMINThen, RM suddenly asked JIMIN to show the viewers the dress shoes he was wearing.

When JIMIN showed his shoe to the camera, RM said, "He even wears this sort of shoes to sleep. That is really bad for your feet, especially your ankles."

JIMIN responded, "Ah yes, I heard that you took my shoes off while I was asleep in Brazil. Thank you for that. I just don't have energy to do anything after our concert. You know, I don't even take my contacts out."

RM commented, "I'm worried about you, JIMIN. It's not like I can go and take your shoes off all the time or shower you."RM and JIMINJIMIN is known for his intense and energetic performance, and it seemed like he puts more energy into his performance than many people have imagined.

After this post went viral, people left comments such as, "Wow, I respect this guy.", "This is so shocking! I feel like he might be working too hard!", "Whoa! I had no idea! Please look after yourself well, JIMIN.", and so on.

(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992