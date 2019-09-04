SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Amber & Krystal Get Extremely Thrilled to Spend Time with Each Other
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Amber & Krystal Get Extremely Thrilled to Spend Time with Each Other

Lee Narin

Published 2019.09.04 16:04 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Amber & Krystal Get Extremely Thrilled to Spend Time with Each Other
The two members of K-pop girl group f(x)―Amber and Krystal just had a mini reunion.

On September 3, Amber shared a photo of herself and Krystal on her Instagram.

The photo was of the two stars sitting closely together in the back of a car.

Along with this adorable photo, Amber wrote, "Still teaching me Korean 11 years later. Love you, loser ♥ you're still super weird."Amber and KrystalAround the same time, Krystal shared a video of Amber on Instagram.

The video showed Krystal getting excited as she sees Amber at a parking lot.

When Amber arrives, Krystal shrieks and asks, "When did you come?!"

Amber gets shy and hides from the camera at first, but gives her a big hug in the end.
 

A while later, Amber once again updated her Instagram with a new photo.

In the photo, Amber was holding a plastic cup with a cold drink inside.

Over this photo, she wrote, "Princess(Krystal's nickname)'s parting gift.", indicating that Krystal had given the drink to her right before they said goodbye. Amber and KrystalIt is said that Amber visited Krystal while she was on a break from shooting her upcoming film 'Ae-bi-gyu-hwan'.

These photos and video well-demonstrated their rock-solid friendship and fans are unable to stop smiling at the moment.

Meanwhile, Amber recently left SM Entertainment, her management agency of 10 years.

(Credit= 'ajol_llama' 'vousmevoyez' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992