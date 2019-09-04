SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Wastes His Singing Skills While Waiting for His Dinner
JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS treated his fans with his impromptu song compilation while waiting for his dinner.

On September 2, JUNGKOOK took BTS' official Twitter to share a series of his singing voice.
JUNGKOOKWhile he was waiting for his dinner to be delivered, it seems like JUNGKOOK just could not hide his excitement to enjoy his favorite dish.
 
"Dear ARMYs~ What are you up to? I'm having my dinner soon~"
 
"I ordered some samgyeopsal (pork belly)~ Let's all enjoy samgyeopsal~"
 
"After I finish my meal, I will post a picture of it~ Post yours (your photos of your dinner) too~"
 
"After I finish, I will tweet one and go to bed~ Enjoy your meal and sleep tight everyone! Good night~"
JUNGKOOKIf you are a fan of JUNGKOOK, you would already know how big of a fan he is of samgyeopal; a barbecued pork belly dish enjoyed with various vegetables.

A few months back, JUNGKOOK also raved over the brilliance of samgyeopsal dish during his live broadcast.
JUNGKOOKHe said, "Protein and some fat, and carbohydrate. All enjoyed with various veggies like lettuce. You can get everything with this beautiful piece of pork delivered to you. It really deserves a full credit. A perfection."

(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment, 'BTS' V LIVE)

(SBS Star)  
